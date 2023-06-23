Katy Perry goes international with brand De Soi amid rumors she is quitting American Idol; DEETS here

Through her Instagram post, Katy Perry has announced an exciting new project relating to her drink brand De Soi. This new project just comes amid the rumors that the singer is planning to quit American Idol as the judge following the immense social media backlash that she is getting. Here is everything to know about Katy Perry’s new project.

Katy Perry announces exciting project

On Thursday, Katy Perry announced an exciting new project with her fans. In an Instagram post, Katy Perry makes an appearance in an ad for non-alcoholic drink De Soi’s new flavor. She and co-founder of Morgan McLachlan were featured in the photoshoot that promoted the botanical non-alcoholic drink. De Soi’s new Rose drink contains lychee, raspberry, saffron, and lion’s mane.

In the picture, the duo can be seen sitting in the beautiful garden. They were holding a pink-colored can of the new Rose flavor. Katy Perry looked gorgeous in a purple off-shoulder corset top and skirt which she paired with silver heels. She wore her hair down in wavy curls and kept her makeup look natural.

In the Instagram caption, it was also revealed that Katy Perry is going international with De Soi. The Instagram post of the drink captioned, “Coming at you this Thirsty Thursday with some big news: we’re going global! Yep, our international friends can finally try De Soi. Order your apéritifs abroad on our site now. À votre santé!” The Fireworks singer is taking her non-alcoholic botanical drink to the markets of Canada, Europe, Africa, and South America.

Katy Perry launched De Soi, a non-alcoholic botanical drink brand a few years ago and it was only available in the United States until now.

Katy Perry faces immense criticism on American Idol

Over the last few months, Katy Perry has been constantly under fire for the comments that she made on the contestants. She was slammed for mom-shaming and was booed by the audience for bashing contestant Nutsa Buzaladze’s outfit. She was also criticized for her outfit choice during the finale of American Idol season 21.

