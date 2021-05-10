Katy Perry ‘honoured to join mama club’ as she marks 1st Mother’s Day; Orlando Bloom calls her a ‘catch’

Katy Perry recently celebrated Mother’s Day with a sweet post where she gushed about her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. Scroll down to see what she said.

After welcoming her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, singer and pop icon Katy Perry celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a new mom! Taking to Twitter to share a sweet tribute to Daisy, who was born in August 2020, the 36-year-old singer and American Idol judge wrote: “i found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother. so grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother’s Day” Katy tweeted.

Daisy’s dad and Katy’s fiance Orlando Bloom also took to Instagram to share a funny post, calling Katy a “catch.” “Got myself a real catch. Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day,” the 44-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor wrote along with an edited photo of him holding Katy dressed up as a mermaid.

Back in January 2021, Katy Perry spoke about being a mother to Daisy in a chat with femalefirst.co.uk. "She'll always be the No. 1 most important thing ever, naturally. But I love being a working mom. I don't think there's anything negative about it. It's like, 'Wow, you can do that and that?' All right! That's a woman, you know?"," she said. Perry resumed work six weeks after delivering her child. She shot a music video for "Not the end of the world", and teamed up with actress Zooey Deschanel to help her with the shoot.

