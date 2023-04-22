Katy Perry is adopting healthy habits ahead of coronation concert; 'Taking good care of herself', says source

Katy Perry is gearing up for a big performance for the King’s coronation concert. A-list performers including the ‘Fireworks’ singer will perform on stage at the glitzy event next month. Not just that, the performers will reportedly take the stage in front of around 20,000 members as well as millions watching and listening at home. Ahead of the musical extravaganza, the 38-year-old singer is putting healthy practises into place before as she will be performing at King Charles III's coronation concert next month.

As per sources, "Katy is very honored to be performing at the Coronation Concert”. “She is excited," " A few days ago, it was reported that Katy would take the stage at the coronation concert alongside Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, and others.

About King Charles’ star-studded coronation concert

King Charles III's coronation concert will take place on the next day of the official coronation i.e., May 7 at Windsor Castle. Katy Perry and LioneL Richie will be performing at the concert. According to reports, "the concert will celebrate a new chapter in the country's history, with themes of love, respect, and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities, and the Commonwealth."

When will King Charle’s coronation ceremony take place?

King Charles will officially be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. He will be establishing his position as the head of the Church of England and will formally be crowned king at this point. The St. Edward's Crown, which dates back to the 17th century and includes 444 stones and a solid gold frame, will be used to crown King Charles. It weighs almost 5 pounds.

