Katy Perry joins hands with Prince Charles' British Asian Trust to tackle poverty in India; Details Inside

Katy Perry and Prince Charles are coming together for a great cause. On Tuesday, the pop singer joined hands with Prince Charles and his initiative British Asian Trust. Founded in 2007 by Prince Charles, the trust works to tackle various challenges and poverty faced by families in South Asia. At a reception for supporters of the British Asian Trust in London, Prince Charles announced that the 'Roar' singer will become an ambassador for the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund for India.

Katy Perry, who had first met Prince Charles in 2019 in Mumbai, looked stunning in a striking blue gown with a sheer bodice and sweetheart neckline. Clarence House shared photos of the evening and mentioned, "During the reception, it was announced that @katyperry will be a new Ambassador for the Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund for India. Since its launch, The British Asian Trust has had a positive impact on the lives of 4.8 million people in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka."

Perry and Prince Charles' meeting in November was fruitful one. The singer had also shared a photo back then and captioned it, "It was a pleasure spending a little time with you and many brilliant Indian minds looking for incredible solutions to making India a more wonderful place through your organization @thebritishasiantrust I’m so glad some of the focus is on sustainability and solutions to protecting the environment."

