Katy Perry joins zoom call and surprises a doctor working on the frontline to combat Coronavirus

Katy Perry has time and again shown respect for healthcare staff and frontline warriors helping in the battle against Coronavirus. Like many other artists, Katy Perry is also doing her bit and giving donations to help people suffering from the dreadful virus and its impacts. During Monday's episode of Good Morning America, Katy surprised a doctor working on the frontline to combat Coronavirus. She joined the zoom call with T.J. Holmes in order to hail Megan Ranney, an emergency room doctor working at a hospital in Rhode Island to fight the virus.

The doctor and her two kids gushed with joy as Katy asked them, "Your mom, Megan, is an absolute hero. Aren't you so proud of her?" She further spoke to the two kids and said, "Your mom could join the circus. She's literally doing the best juggling act in the world." Katy Perry also encouraged Megan and lauded her for her help. "Thank you, Megan. You are so brave. We can't get through this without you," she added. "I'm sure it's not easy every single day, but know that I'm going to bed every single night, from this call on, and I'm going to keep you in my personal prayers," Katy Perry said.

The overwhelmed doctor later told ET, "It made my kids' day, although my 11-year-old still reserves the right to roll her eyes at me, as seen at the end of the video." She further went on to share, "What a treat to have Katy take time out of her day to say hello to me and my kids... it took my breath away. I hope that it inspires and gives energy to all my colleagues -- docs, nurses, techs, housekeeping staff -- across the country. This has been a really difficult two months, but as I said to T.J., we are all a family. I just wish I could have had the whole emergency department online!"

