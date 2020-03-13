Katy Perry leaves Australia after being in a lockdown due to Coronavirus scare

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Katy Perry leaves Australia after being in a 24-hour lockdown in a hotel at Sydney after Coronavirus scare hit the globe.

American singer Katy Perry recently announced her pregnancy in her latest music video titled Never Worn White. The 35 years old singer and her fiance Orlando Bloom are all set to embrace parenthood. Their baby is due in Summer 2020, Katy Perry revealed after disclosing her pregnancy in her music video where she flaunted her baby bump. However, the couple has postponed their marriage because of the global Coronavirus outbreak.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Katy Perry has left Australia after going underground for 24 hours at a hotel in Sydney due to Coronavirus scare. Katy reportedly stayed at Sydney’s Park Hyatt Hotel, where Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson put up before Tom revealed that both of them have been tested positive for Coronavirus. Katy performed at the Fight On concert on the same day, for a good cause after which the singer went on a 24 hours lockdown in the hotel.

While Katy Perry has cut short her Australia tour, fiance Orlando Bloom is also experiencing a setback in his work. The production of the second season of his show Carnival Row has been cancelled which took place in the Czech Republic’s capital of Prague. Orlando will now have to be quarantined, he revealed on his Instagram story a day ago. "Big love everybody, stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe", he added.

Also Read: Katy Perry admits she wasn't ready to have kids until she worked and prepared herself; Deets Inside

Credits :Hollywood Life

Read More