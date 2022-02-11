Katy Perry opens up on having 'mom guilt', reveals her cheat code to a happy motherhood

In a recent chat with Audacy, via ET Canada, new mom Katy Perry disclosed all about life as a mother and a successful pop star. Katy gave birth to baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom on August 26 2020, with partner Orlando Bloom. The Dark Horse singer shared the behind the scenes of being a mom and how "real" mom guilt can be.

During the interview, Katy opened up about how happy she is after becoming a mother, "All of my friends that are my peers in the music world, I’m a ‘mom pusher… don’t just be career-focused for the rest of your life. This is a beautiful gift. It just opens and expands your heart in such incredible ways when you have your own children.'" Katy also revealed her struggle with "mom guilt" accompanied by the joy, "It’s a real thing that moms talk about all the time, especially working moms and matriarchs."

However, Katy mentioned that she had cracked the code on this problem and shared her secret to a fulfilled motherhood, "I think if everyone’s happy, if I’m happy, then she’s happy, and if she’s happy, I’m happy." The Teenage Dream singer also flaunted her perfect parent chemistry with Bloom and said, "I have a great partner that is such a wonderful help. And when I’m not working, I’m just in 24/7 mom-zone," she went on to add, "And when Orlando’s in between films, he’s there pulling the weight. We’re just a great team."

