Katy Perry opens up on her conscious decision to have a baby, calls it the 'most fulfilling' experience.

Speaking to her partner Orlando Bloom's ex Miranda Kerr for an Instagram live session, Katy Perry got candid about her motherhood journey.

Katy Perry and partner Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020 and since then the couple have been exploring parenthood together. Recently, the Roar singer made an appearance on social media with Orlando's ex Miranda Kerr for an Instagram live session. Miranda and Kerr spoke on a variety of topics but the singer got candid on her motherhood journey. Calling it 'best job' and the 'most fulfilling' one, Katy revealed what the last few months have been like.

The American Idol judge said, "There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love that I was ever searching for. It was like bam."

It has been nearly eight months since Daisy's arrival and the new parents are taking one step at a time. Katy opened up about the love she receives from her little one. "Your art is validated by the outside world and that fluctuates. Sometimes you are beloved and then sometimes people are like, 'No, I don't like that, moving on'. The love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn't based on what you have, what you don't have, what career... So that's definitely made me feel so full, to know that there's this unwavering, unconditional love."

The 36-year-old singer is also glad that she took a conscious decision to have a baby and did not 'disregard' her desire to be a mother. "It's amazing to have this opportunity to be a businesswoman, but at 34, when I was like, 'OK, I'm ready,' I'm so glad I made the conscious decision to actually try and do that. I'm so glad I didn't miss out on that opportunity… It's been the best thing," Katy Perry said. The singer is now back on American Idol as a judge.

