Katy Perry opens up about life after 3-month sober promise with Orlando Bloom; Discover their progress here

Katy Perry has recently shared her perspective on sobriety, emphasizing that she doesn't strongly align herself with any specific labels. The renowned singer, known for hits like Teenage Dream, had made a three-month sober commitment alongside her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, earlier this year. However, Perry revealed that she has resumed drinking, describing it as an indulgence rather than a complete departure from sobriety.

Katy Perry on her 3-month sobriety stint

In an interview with People, the Roar singer expressed that the period of sobriety served as a chance to reset and allow her body to recover. She mentioned finding balance as a key aspect of her journey, highlighting the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship with alcohol.

While Perry mentioned that she refrains from drinking on weeknights to show support for Bloom, she admitted to allowing herself some indulgence on weekends. It's evident that the couple has established a dynamic that works for them, demonstrating a commitment to understanding and compromise.

In explaining their decision to embark on the three-month sober pact, the Harleys in Hawaii singer revealed that it was a way for her to show support for Orlando Bloom, who was fully dedicated to his current movie project in London. Perry recognized the importance of having a partner who is equally committed to a shared goal, making it easier to stay on track.

Katy Perry on the importance of having a partner's support

According to Perry, whether it's a cleanse, a reset, or any other personal endeavor, having a supportive partner by your side significantly enhances the experience. The American Idol judge acknowledged the challenges that come with making changes and recognized the value of having a supportive presence throughout the journey.

While Perry expressed that she doesn't strongly identify with labels such as sober or any specific category, she emphasized the significance of having moments of reset in her life. These moments allow her to reflect, recharge, and make intentional choices for her overall well-being.

The singer's candid remarks highlight the importance of mutual support and understanding within a relationship. By being there for each other and embarking on shared experiences, Perry and Bloom reinforce their bond and make positive choices together. It's a testament to their commitment and the strength they find in unity.

