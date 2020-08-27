Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom announce the arrival of their baby girl; REVEAL the sweet name they gave her
In a heartwarming statement to UNICEF, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced the arrival of their daughter while revealing her precious name. The couple gushed that they are floating with love and wonder since their child was born.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been blessed with a baby girl who they named Daisy Dove Bloom.
Credits :UNICEF,Getty Images
