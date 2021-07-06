Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom enjoy double date with fellow new parents Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas in Paris

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom recently spent some time with fellow power couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at Foundation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France!

After a lovely vacation in Europe, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom recently attended the Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner at Foundation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France. The duo looked absolutely stunning as they attended the special event, the night was filled with surprises. During the event, Katy took to the stage and performed a surprise song for the star-studded audience. The footage of Perry’s magical performance was later shared on the brand’s Instagram.

Apart from Perry and Bloom, the event was attended by several Hollywood A-listers such as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who even sat with Katy and Orlando and posed for pictures together! Apart from being Hollywood’s top power couples, the couples have another thing in common, they both recently became new parents in 2020!

Back in June, the couple star in a new short film called Transmissions from the Future, which aims to educate people about the For the People Act, a voting rights bill designed to end gerrymandering and modernize elections. Set in the year 2055, the clip opens with Katy and Orlando in old-age makeup filming a message for the past, urging people to “save democracy while you can.”

“It started when voter suppression ran wild all over America,” Katy says. “The voting rights bills died in the senate, polling places closed. We lost our right to vote.” “This future doesn’t have to be,” Orlando adds. “You have the power to change it. Save democracy while you can.” He then gave a shout-out to his 9-month old daughter with Katy, Daisy, instructing the viewers, “Tell Daisy we love her.”

