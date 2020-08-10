  1. Home
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom moving to Australia to raise their child? Bloom says it's ‘definitely’ on his list

Actor and expecting father Orlando Bloom just revealed that he and his baby mama Katy Perry would “definitely” consider moving to Australia to raise their upcoming child. “As we’re about to bring a baby into the world, and I think everybody’s exploring all thoughts and ideas, I definitely wouldn’t rule Australia out,’ the 43-year-old actor told Daily Mail. “I’ve always had an affinity for Australia and Australians, having been married to one.” 

 

Orlando was previously married to Australian model Miranda Kerr and they have a nine-year-old son named Flynn. “It’d be definitely right up there on my list of favourites. If we were to do a sabbatical it would definitely be there,” Orlando said. “To be a father again is wonderful, both for me and for Katy.”

 

The proud parents-to-be have been keeping busy as they await the arrival of their first child together. Recently, Orlando had shared a cute new video of the Roar singer on his Instagram. The couple recreated a viral video of a guy named Mufasa who got out of the car and danced. In the clip, Orlando is seen driving their car and asks Katy what day it is. “It’s Friday then!” he says and Katy gets out of the car and dances alongside the vehicle.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While Push The Feeling On by Nightcrawlers played, Katy showed off her dance moves and put her bare baby bump on display.

 

