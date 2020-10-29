Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom perform made up song while urging fans to vote; Duo sings ‘Do it for my Daisy Dove’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom recently made-up a song about voting, to encourage US citizens to go vote in person. Watch it below.

Katy Perry joined fiance Orlando Bloom on Instagram this afternoon (October 28) where they performed a cute song to remind everyone to vote next week in the election. The engaged couple made up the adorable song, as they enjoyed their morning coffee. “Vote in person, not with the mail-in ballot,” Orlando sung to the camera.

Katy then added, “Now’s the time to vote in person, person, people of the United States.” “This is for the future generations, by the way,” Orlando added. “This little ditty is going to be for Daisy Dove.” “For Daisy Dove,” Katy chimed back in, speaking of their baby daughter. “We just wanted to say good morning and remind you that your vote matters. Head to the polls. We’ve already voted—I voted.” “I can’t, but I’m asking all of you to do it for my Daisy Dove,” he said.

Orlando is a citizen of the UK and isn’t able to vote in the election. Just a few days ago, another UK native--Harry Styles spoke up about US elections. Harry Styles recently endorsed presidential hopeful Joe Biden for President. Yesterday, the 26-year-old British singer took to Twitter on Tuesday (October 27) to show his support for the Democratic candidate. Harry who can only vote in England tweeted: “If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness,” along with a campaign ad for Biden.

ALSO READ: Harry Styles endorses Joe Biden on Twitter; Says ‘If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×