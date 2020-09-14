  1. Home
Katy Perry is overwhelmed as Taylor Swift gifts her, Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy a hand embroidered blankie

Taking to her Instagram page was new mommy Katy Perry, who revealed what her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom received as a gift from aunt Taylor Swift. The Cardigan singer sent a beautiful hand-embroidered baby pink blankie with Daisy's name on it along with a heartwarming letter to Katy and Orlando Bloom.
387519 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 05:59 am
A few weeks back, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had revealed, via a heartwarming statement to UNICEF, that they had welcomed their first child, a daughter who they named Daisy Dove Bloom. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," their joint statement had read. Since then, Perry has been busy taking care of her baby girl while also updating fans on the amazing gifts the family has received from their celebrity friends.

While Beyonce had sent over a gorgeous bouquet with a sweet note which read, "Congratulations on the new addition to your family! - Beyonce," Ryan Seacrest sent over a customised trunk filled with baby books and toys for Daisy. Perhaps, the best gift received yet was from aunt Taylor Swift! While once involved in a major feud, Katy and Taylor have let bygones be bygone and are pretty close friends now. As revealed by the 35-year-old singer's latest Instagram post, Swift sent a beautiful hand-embroidered baby pink blankie for Daisy which had the latter's name written on it along with a heartwarming handwritten letter to the new parents detailing how her childhood silk blankie was her precious memory from when she was a baby.

Check out Katy Perry's IG post about Taylor Swift's gift to her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom below:

"Miss Daisy adores her hand-embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift. Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager," an overwhelmed Katy captioned her IG post. You might have missed it, but as a return gesture for Taylor's thoughtful gift, Perry's location on the IG post was 'Stream Folklore,' which is Swift's latest album

Leave it to T-Swift to be aunt goals as well! Daisy surely is one lucky baby!

Meanwhile, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Katy had revealed to us that her quarantine playlist included listening to Taylor's Folklore while her favourite song from the album was My Tears Ricochet.

Check out Katy Perry's full interview with Pinkvilla below:

Moreover, it was recently announced that Taylor will be performing her hit single from Folkore, Betty, at the upcoming ACM Awards, which will be the 30-year-old singer's first time performing on any country awards show in seven years.

