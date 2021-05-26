Katy Perry on passing down her eclectic & glam outfits to daughter Daisy: I think about it all the time

Katy Perry s excited about the prospect of handing down her wardrobe to her daughter and stated she will get 'carte blanche' accesses.

Katy Perry is just a few months old into motherhood but is already making big plans for her daughter Daisy. In a recent chat with Popsugar, Katy revealed that she dreams about passing down her eclectic wardrobe to her daughter Daisy some day. The 'Roar' singer is also excited about the prospect as she stated that once her daughter is old enough she will get 'carte blance' accesses, meaning complete freedom to her mum's iconic wardrobe.

"I think about it all the time,” Katy Perry said when asked about handing down her clothes. The singer also admitted that she does “a lot of cleanups". And these cleanups maybe to make more room or for some more crazy additions like the ice cream cone bra from a music video, Katy confessed , "I do a lot of cleanups, but I do have some stuff always that I'm thinking about."

She added, “I need them to go somewhere. I want them to be worn again.” But the singer also poked fun at herself and said, "Daisy will probably just be goth, and like, 'No, Mom. Thanks.'"

Katy Perry welcomed daughter Daisy with Orlando Bloom last year and she is almost nine months old now. The singer also celebrated her first Mother's Day earlier this month and tweeted, "I found everything I was ever searching for when I became a mother. So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club."

ALSO READ: Kevin Spacey's upcoming film producer says actor's sexual misconduct allegations not a concern

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×