Katy Perry is one of the most phenomenal artists. She rose to popularity after her debut single, I Kissed a Girl, became No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 chart. With songs like Teenage Dreams, E.T., and Ror, she is truly an icon. Perry often finds herself in the news for a slew of reasons. From her controversial feuds to relationships, she always manages to make headlines. However, this time she is news for something exceptionally sweet. The Teenage Dream singer is appreciating her mom on the occasion of Mother’s Day. On Instagram, Katy Perry shared a heartfelt tribute to her daughter and mother.

Katy Perry pays sweet tribute to her daughter and mom on Mother's Day

Katy Perry is getting sentimental this Mother's Day. On Mother's Day, the Teenage Dream singer published a series of photos on social media. The post included photos of the moment she told her husband Orlando Bloom she was pregnant with daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. as well as footage of her telling her American Idol co-judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a heartfelt tribute to her mother and daughter. In the caption, she wrote, “Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me was the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove. There is nothing like a mother's love. Never take things for granted. Happy Mother's Day to all mothers and caretakers, no matter how you come.”

The singer also posted a photo of her pregnancy stick, which revealed a positive result. She also posted a video of a hospital scan that included an ultrasound image of Daisy and recordings of her heartbeat.

She also shared her pregnancy journey in the post and wrote in the caption,

"1. OG pee stick!

2. I told O I was pregnant (he was filming in Prague).

3. Informing my brothers @lukebryan and @lionelrichie of the exciting news on set in Hawaii at #idoll

4. Hear Daisy's heartbeat for the first time.

5-10: Some pregnancy photos from before I met my Daisy Dove.”

This was followed by a series of mirror selfies of Perry in various clothing to depict her pregnant journey with Daisy. The carousel concluded with a picture shot of her smiling in the sunset with her baby bulge.

Katy Perry welcomed her daughter Daisy in 2020

Katy Perry gave birth to her first child with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in 2020. Perry and Bloom announced the news with UNICEF on August 26, 2020. The engaged couple, who are both Goodwill Ambassadors for the organization, disclosed that their daughter's name is Daisy Dove Bloom.

In the message, the couple wrote that they are floating with love and wonder after their daughter's safe and healthy arrival. They continued speaking about the hardships of the pandemic and wrote that they realize they’re the lucky ones, and not everyone gets to have a birth as pleasant as they did. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives have been put in danger due to a lack of access to water, soap, immunizations, and disease-prevention medications. As parents of a newborn, they empathize with suffering parents more than ever.

Meanwhile, the Grammy nominee revealed her pregnancy in March 2020 in Never Worn White music video. The singer showed off her baby bump at the moment, cradling it in a transparent robe.

