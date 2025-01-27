Katy Perry Promises to Treat Fans With ‘All of Her Hit’ Tracks Amid Upcoming Lifetimes Tour; See Dates Here

Katy Perry has announced the dates of her upcoming US leg of the Lifetimes tour. The musician shared a press release with the Live Nation media portal, revealing that she will perform all her hits for the fans.

The singer will also perform her newest album, 143, which included 11 tracks and went on to be a major hit amongst the fans.

Meanwhile, the singer will perform her concert in the States after having an entire house on four continents. The dates of the US tour are as follows: The United Center in Chicago (May 12), T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (May 17), Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (July 15), TD Garden in Boston (August 8), Madison Square Garden in New York City (August 11) and Kaseya Center in Miami (August 23). Other venues include Citi and Verizon.

The presale of the concert tickets will open on January 28, followed by the general sale on January 31.

Previously, Perry revealed to Variety that she was touched by the love received from the audience who showed up for her performances and stated that she can’t wait to give it back to her fans.

She said, “It’s a larger than life experience.” The musician performed for nearly 70+ shows while being on tour in other continents.

The singer further added, “For over 17 years, [my fans and I have] grown up together. They have their own lives, they have kids, they have careers, they’re they’re fulfilling their dreams. So see them still coming out and responding to this… I didn’t expect it and I can’t wait to give back to them.”

The tickets for the US leg of her Lifetimes tour will be available on KatyPerry.com.

