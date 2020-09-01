Katy Perry puts postpartum body on display by sharing unfiltered mirror selfie, just days post giving birth

Katy Perry just shared the most candid glimpse of her postpartum body through a mirror-selfie she posted on Instagram.

Roar singer Katy Perry who gave birth just days ago put her body on display, and seemingly joked that this is her 2020 MTV VMAs look! The 35-year-old entertainer and her fiance Orlando Bloom welcomed Daisy Dove just a few days ago and today, she posted via Instagram a mirror-selfie wearing just her breast pump bra and a postpartum underwear.

She also had an MTV VMAs gif in the top left-hand corner of the photo, indicating that she was ready for the live awards show, which aired on yesterday (August 30).

In case you missed it, just days before her pregnancy, Katy spoke to Karson and Kennedy on Boston's Mix 104.1 about her pregnancy journey and shared her experience of it. Katy revealed, "I’ve been every emotion under the sun. I’ve been overwhelmed, I’ve been anxious. I’ve been happy, I’ve been overjoyed, I’ve been depressed. I’ve been all of it." Given the recent tensions and the pandemic across the world, Katy also admitted that it is indeed a 'wild time'.

"The world is just a wild time and it’s a wild time to bring life into the world. People were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it was like, 'Man, the world feels a little uncertain'... and now it really feels shaky boots!"

