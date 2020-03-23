Katy Perry puts on surgical gloves amidst the Coronavirus scare as she visits a pharmacy to shop

Katy Perry uses surgical gloves to hold the handle of the plastic bag as she shops at the pharmacy amidst the lockdown.

Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom are under self-quarantine for over a week. Katy Perry, who had earlier visited Australia for work, was found cutting down her trip and fleeing from the country as Coronavirus outbreak continued to scare people in various parts of the world. The pandemic has claimed over 14,000 lives worldwide and has affected around 337,570 people across the globe. It has put the world on a standstill with people confined within their homes.

Last week, Orlando Bloom too returned from Prague and rushed back to the US to be with Katy Perry, who is pregnant and due in summer 2020. The actor is under self-quarantine after having returned from the Czech Republic and is taking all the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, the U.S. government has declared a lockdown owing to the ongoing situation. The highly contagious Coronavirus has created havoc in the state and people are advised to stay within their homes.

Everything including restaurants, clubs, gyms, have put their shutters down except for pharmacies and hospitals. Recently, for the first time amidst the lockdown, Katy Perry was spotted stepping out to shop at the pharmacy. The popular singer used a pair of surgical gloves to hold the handle of the plastic bag carrying all the necessary stuff she bought from the pharmacy. The Coronavirus scare has left the human race helpless. Predictions say that the lockdown can last up to a few months until a cure for COVID-19 is found.

