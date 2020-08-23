Katy Perry REACTS to Firework breaking records after a decade of its release: I still feel like a plastic bag

Katy Perry’s song Firework has broken all records after 10 years of its release, the hit song became the highest certified track by a lead female artist in RIAA history recently. Scroll down for Katy’s reaction to the news.

Katy Perry just made music history with her iconic old song--Firework, almost exactly 10 years after the song was released! The currently-pregnant star’s Firework is now “the highest certified track by a lead female artist in RIAA history,” according to the Chart Data page on Twitter. The song was released on August 24, 2010, as part of Katy‘s album Teenage Dream and it just received the 12x Platinum certification. This win for Katy marks her as the only lead female artist to achieve this!

Only two other songs performed by a lead female artist have even hit 11x Platinum in the past–-Katy‘s Dark Horse and Lady Gaga‘s Bad Romance. While receiving the good news, Katy tweeted, “why do I still feel like a plastic bag then.” She’s obviously referencing the opening lyrics of the song.

why do I still feel like a plastic bag then https://t.co/HDyzNZgKPL — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 22, 2020

In case you missed it, Smile singer Katy recently got candid about fan culture and how trolls pit female artists against each other.

In an interview with Apple Music, Katy said: “Take any female performer and you hear about it every single day. You want to read Twitter comments? Somebody wants to take my account and read my Twitter comments? No, you don’t,” she explained. “You don’t because it’s all about who’s better than who, who’s skinnier than who, who sold more number ones than who, who’s doing better this year than who, who made this much more. It’s like, ‘Okay. Well, what about just liking the music?’ Why is it about…why?”

