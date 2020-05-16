Katy Perry reacts to rumours of her collaborating with Taylor Swift; Says ‘Not as yet, but I’m always open’

Katy Perry reacted to the rumours about her collaboration with Taylor Swift and stated that while they are not currently collaborating on any project, she is open to the idea.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift's fans have been speculating about a possible collaboration between the two singers for quite some time now. According to the fans, the two have put an end to their feud and have been dropping collab hits. However, during an interview with Hits Radio Breakfast, Katy shut down all the rumours and mentioned that she and Taylor are not collaborating to create music together, although she is open to the idea.

“Not as yet. No, I mean, it’s, it’s, the fans are so fun, I mean, they do search far and wide for Easter eggs and we do put them in our visuals and in lyric videos and music videos, in content that we create. But, not everything is an Easter egg,” she clarified. While she stated that they are not currently working on anything right now, Katy also admitted that a collab would make their fans very happy and she is not against it.

“The fans are definitely excited for something like that to happen in the future and I’m always open,” she added. Meanwhile, Katy has taken the internet by storm after dropping the music video of her latest single, Daisies. The pregnant singer bared it all for the video. The three-minute-long video features the songstress in a beautiful linen dress before she decides to take it off and swim naked by a waterfall. The 35-year-old singer, who announced her pregnancy with Never Worn White music video, gave her fans a clear view of her baby bump in the clip.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber wants to go back in time and save himself for marriage; Says ‘Sex can be confusing’

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×