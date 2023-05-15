Katy Perry REACTS to coronation moment when she couldn't find her seat: 'Memes are meme-ing and I love it'

Katy Perry, who recently attended the grand coronation ceremony for King Charles III reacted to the hilarious moment when she could not find her seat at the royal event inside Westminster Abbey. For the unversed, the singer along with Lionel Richie performed at the coronation concert which happened on the next day of the ceremony. Katy looked stunning in a lilac-colored ensemble as she arrived at the church but what caught everyone’s attention was when the pop singer was unable to find her seat.

Katy Perry reacts to the coronation memes

The moment of Katy’s struggle was captured by the cameras and it was widely shared on social media by the netizens. Reacting to the same, the singer tweeted, “Well, I just want everybody to know, thank you so much for your concern. I found my seat." Talking about the memes, she said, "You know, the memes are meme-ing and I love it. When you look when you look one way for fifteen seconds it's just all of a sudden the internet takes over.” Talking about her costume for the special themed episode of ‘American Idol’, Katy said, “I figured out that Mother's Day and Disney Night were the same night. I had a whole different costume -- maybe we'll never ever see it maybe we'll see it next time -- but I went, 'No, we've got to be the most iconic Disney mom,' and it's Elastigirl.”

How did Katy Perry celebrate Mother’s Day?

Talking about her Mother’s Day celebrations and costume idea, Katy said that she spent a lot of time watching Disney movies with her 2-year-old daughter. She said, “We had a wonderful Mother's Day this morning and then, you know, I turned into Elastigirl. That's what moms do! They just know how to juggle so hard. Like, do a little brunch and then get into a full latex costume.”

