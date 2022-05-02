Katy Perry reacts to the video of her falling off the chair while wearing the Ariel costume on American Idol

Katy Perry sported the Ariel mermaid costume for American Idol's latest Disney themed episode and while wearing the same, took a tumble from her chair. Perry's mermaid costume wasn't comfortable and the singer also had trouble walking in it. Later the singer also happened to take a fall as she fell off from her chair during the episode's beginning.

Perry shared the video of her funny fall on Twitter and wrote, "Flippin’ your fins you don’t get too far." The video showcased host Ryan Seacrest's introduction getting interrupted by a crashing noise after which he was seen reacting in shock. The camera then showed Katy off the chair with her mermaid tail facing up. She was then helped by her co-judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to get up.

The singer herself enjoyed a good laugh over the incident and after she was back up on her chair, the audience members further cheered her on as they broke out into a 'Katy! Katy! Katy!' chant as she smiled. The video of Perry falling off the chair went viral quite soon and it seems Katy herself also wanted to get in on the fun as she also shared a remix version of her fall from the show.

Check out Katy Perry's post HERE

Katy has been a judge on American Idol since 2018. The singer is known to have sported the most unique costumes on the show. During the pandemic, she was even dressed as a sanitiser bottle on the show as she turned up for the virtual episode of the show then.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry reveals why she and Orlando Bloom aren't planning to have a second baby yet