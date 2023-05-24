Katy Perry ready to quit American Idol after producers made her look like a 'nasty judge'

It seems that repeated social media backlash over her actions as American Idol has been getting onto Katy Perry. According to Daily Mail, the Fireworks singer now wants to step down as a judge on American Idol.

Katy Perry has been an American Idol judge for the last six seasons and within the last few months she has faced extensive online backlash for the comments that she has made to the contestants. During the puppy interview, the singer also mentioned that being a woman and having strong opinions is one of the hardest parts of being an Idol judge.

Here is everything to know about Perry wanting to step down as an American Idol judge.

Katy Perry wants to step down as an Idol judge

Reportedly, Katy Perry wants to step down as an American Idol judge because the singer feels that she has been misrepresented on the show. The Firework singer thinks that over the last few months she has been constantly ‘thrown under the bus’ by producers, according to Daily Mail. Perry feels that the reality show has been edited to show her as a ‘nasty judge’.

Previously, Page Six reported that Katy Perry remains unfazed by the criticism coming her way. The publication reported that Perry might have a unique sense of humor which might not always translate well on camera, but the singer never has any ill intent.

Criticism faced by Katy Perry

Over the last few months, Katy Perry has been constantly under fire for the comments that she made on the contestants. First, she was criticized for ‘mom-shaming’ Sara Beth Liebe after the Roar singer joked that the mom of three had been ‘laying on the table too much’. Then, Katy was booed by the audience for bashing contestant Nutsa Buzaladze’s outfit.

Most recently, Katy Perry was criticized for her outfit choice during finale of American Idol season 21 with people claiming that it looked like a ‘swimsuit’.

