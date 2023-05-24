Katy Perry ready to quit American Idol after producers made her look like a 'nasty judge'

According to Daily Mail, the Fireworks singer now wants to step down as a judge on American Idol after continually facing social media backlash.

Written by Disheeta Pinkvilla   |  Updated on May 24, 2023   |  10:48 AM IST  |  574
Katy Perry
Katy Perry

Key Highlight

  • Katy Perry wants to step down as a judge on American Idol after being misrepresented by the show.
  • She is tried of producers constantly throwing her under bus.

It seems that repeated social media backlash over her actions as American Idol has been getting onto Katy Perry. According to Daily Mail, the Fireworks singer now wants to step down as a judge on American Idol.

Katy Perry has been an American Idol judge for the last six seasons and within the last few months she has faced extensive online backlash for the comments that she has made to the contestants. During the puppy interview, the singer also mentioned that being a woman and having strong opinions is one of the hardest parts of being an Idol judge.

Here is everything to know about Perry wanting to step down as an American Idol judge.

Katy Perry wants to step down as an Idol judge

Reportedly, Katy Perry wants to step down as an American Idol judge because the singer feels that she has been misrepresented on the show. The Firework singer thinks that over the last few months she has been constantly ‘thrown under the bus’ by producers, according to Daily Mail. Perry feels that the reality show has been edited to show her as a ‘nasty judge’.

Previously, Page Six reported that Katy Perry remains unfazed by the criticism coming her way. The publication reported that Perry might have a unique sense of humor which might not always translate well on camera, but the singer never has any ill intent.

Criticism faced by Katy Perry

Over the last few months, Katy Perry has been constantly under fire for the comments that she made on the contestants. First, she was criticized for ‘mom-shaming’ Sara Beth Liebe after the Roar singer joked that the mom of three had been ‘laying on the table too much’. Then, Katy was booed by the audience for bashing contestant Nutsa Buzaladze’s outfit.

Most recently, Katy Perry was criticized for her outfit choice during finale of American Idol season 21 with people claiming that it looked like a ‘swimsuit’.     

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Miranda Kerr calls ex Orlando Bloom's fiancée Katy Perry ‘sister’; DEETS here

Katy Perry

How old is Katy Perry?
Katy Perry is 38 years old.
What song made Katy Perry famous?
She rose to fame with One of the Boys (2008), a pop rock record containing her debut single I Kissed a Girl and follow-up single Hot n Cold, which reached number one and three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 respectively.
Who is Katy Perry's partner?
Orlando Bloom
About The Author
Disheeta Pinkvilla
Disheeta Pinkvilla
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!