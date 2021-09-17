Katy Perry recalls ‘insane’ early days after childbirth; Says motherhood is ‘everything I was looking for’

Katy Perry recently met up with Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King as part of their “Joy Ride” tour on Oprah Daily and spoke about the newest addition to her family--her daughter Daisy and her experience of motherhood. While chatting, the 36-year-old singer recalled the “insane” early days of motherhood shortly after welcoming daughter Daisy. “It’s everything I was looking for, I climbed all the mountains and then I found the view. The first six weeks after giving birth is a total surprise. Your body is feeling insane. You are sleepless. Can I just tell you what was the most success with sleep?”

Ever since welcoming her daughter, Katy has been a hands-on mother and has never shied away to share the joys of motherhood on social media. Back on Mother’s Day in May, the American Idol judge wrote a sweet tribute for Daisy, “i found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother. so grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother’s Day” Katy tweeted.

Daisy’s dad and Katy’s fiance Orlando Bloom also took to Instagram to share a funny post, calling Katy a “catch.” “Got myself a real catch. Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day,” the 44-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor wrote along with an edited photo of him holding Katy dressed up as a mermaid.

