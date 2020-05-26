From Katy Perry to Reese Witherspoon, here's how Hollywood spent its Memorial Day Weekend

Katy Perry, Megan Fox, Reese Witherspoon and others, here's how Hollywood stars spent their Memorial Day Weekend.

In wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, social distancing measures have been put into place across the globe. It demands one to stay within their homes and not meet people, including friends and relatives. This has changed the way we celebrate festivals and important dates. Last month, Hollywood stars celebrated Easter Sunday at their respective homes. Even though the usual pomp and show were missing, they celebrated the festival with great zeal and energy.

The ongoing virus has affected the United States Of America to a large extent with 1,706,226 positive cases and 99,805 deaths. However, America united to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend yesterday not letting the virus overpower its zest. Maintaining social-distancing restrictions, people celebrate the day at their homes. Katy Perry, Meghan Fox, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Seacrest, Emma Roberts, Jessie James Decker, and many stars too shared a glimpse of their day on their social media handles. Here's how Hollywood spent the Memorial Day Weekend:

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom. The 35-year-old singer is due in Summer 2020 and is all set to give out the good news any day. The couple headed for a relaxing getaway to the beach along with a few friends, all seated away from each other, maintaining the social-distancing norms on the Memorial Day Weekend.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato spent Memorial Day weekend with her beau, Max Ehrich, and posted a sweet picture of herself and her man cuddling with each other. Posing in their swimsuit, Demi looks all vibrant and happy as Max Ehrich gives her a kiss. "I now spend my days in a bathing suit with no makeup with someone who accepts and loves me for who I am, flaws and all," Lovato captioned the picture on her Instagram story. "I love you @maxehrich," she added.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts, most famous for starring in American Horror Story and We're The Millers too seemed to be in a vacay mood as she posted a picture of herself posing in a swimsuit as she lay on the green grass and munched chicken wings. “It was a @fendi & @foundoyster kind of weekend #notanad,” the actress captioned her picture.

Reese Witherspoon

The actress has been making the headlines lately as Mindy Kaling has collaborated in the Legally Blonde franchise and is going to be writing the third installment of the Reese Witherspoon starrer. The 44-year-old laughed her way through the holiday weekend and fed peanut butter to her dogs along with her 7-year-old child. "Laughter really is the best medicine, y’all," Witherspoon wrote over the video post. "And maybe so is peanut butter?" she added.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton shared a super bombshell picture of herself posing with America's flag. Red lipstick and flowers, Paris Hilton seems to have spent a fancy Memorial Day Weekend. "Wishing everyone a happy #MemorialDay," Paris Hilton captioned her post.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens spent her Memorial Day Weekend by chilling with her cute little doggo. The actress shared a picture of her pet dog with a drink placed beside it in a coconut shaped container.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox made a big announcement that she was teaming up with Redline Steel to raise USD 2 million for veterans and their families on Memorial Day. Talking to the US Weekly, she stated, "It was a no-brainer to be a part of this Memorial Day promotion and give back to those who knew and are related to ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country."

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker shared a loved up picture with beau Eric Decker at the beach. "My handy man," the actress captioned her picture and it's making us want to hit the beach with bae right now.

Jessica Simpson

The American singer enjoyed a baking session with her daughter and posted their picture on Instagram. Jessica Simpson also shares a long inspirational poem in her caption.

