Katy Perry refers to Orlando Bloom as ‘daddy’ on IG; Calls him out for doing THIS to their vacation pics

The coolest couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom recently exchanged some funny banter on Instagram! It all started when Bloom, 44 took to IG over the weekend, to share scenic pictures from his and Perry’s recent vacation to Italy. Orlando’s post gave fans a glimpse into his vacation with the 36-year-old singer; he shared selfies, a photo of 10-year-old son Flynn, sneakers, his dog, and a photo dining with Katy.

“When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie. That’s amore. When the world seems to shine like you’ve had too much wine. That’s amore.” Orlando captioned the post. While the sweet pictures were a sight for fans, Katy pointed out an issue she had with Bloom’s post. Taking to the comments section, Katy wrote: “You forgot to tag me daddy,” Katy wrote. After Katy’s comment, Orlando did tag her!

For the unversed, the duo started dating in 2016, after briefly parting ways in 2017, the duo got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, on August 26, 2020.

Recently, Katy had hit the headlines after she was spotted hanging out with Orlando's ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The Roar singer had taken to social media to share a video along with Kerr as they attended a Yoga event together. Posing for a cute snap together Katy also wrote, "Spent me [sic] #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr." The duo looked all friendly and Orlando also commented on the post saying, "You two are the cutest."

Also Read: Orlando Bloom surprises Katy Perry with funny 36th birthday wish from Borat; Shares romantic snaps of the pair