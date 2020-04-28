Katy Perry reflects on the bright side of spending her pregnancy in quarantine: I am bonding with my family

Katy Perry opened up about the bright side of spending her pregnancy in quarantine amid the COVID-19. Here’s what she had to say.

Katy Perry, just like millions of people across the world, is practicing social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and is trying to find the bright side to spending her pregnancy in quarantine. During her latest interview with Entertainment Tonight, 35-year-old mom-to-be opened up about her self-isolation experience. She said she has found a “necessary balance” after putting her social life on hold amid the health crisis. “This time has brought in a lot of balance, probably necessary balance,” she said. She also pointed out that she is connecting with her family on a deeper level.

Perry also admitted that even after the shutdown is lifted, and people start going out again, she will have to stay at home for a little while to keep herself and her baby safe from the virus. And stated that she is mentally preparing herself for that period. “It's actually good for me to prep this kind of mindset, because even after quarantine is done and everyone goes out and celebrates, I'll be probably still at home,” she said.

She further jokingly complained about not getting to drink during quarantine like other celebrities. Katy is currently self-isolating with her fiancé Orlando Bloom. During the interview, Katy spoke about spending quality time with her family. “I have found a lot of ways to be incredibly grateful and to bond with my family on a deeper level than I ever have,” she said. Katy stated that the people who are practicing social distancing together will never forget this time. ALSO READ: Michael Jackson wanted to buy Marvel Entertainment and play Spider Man in a film?

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×