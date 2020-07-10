Katy Perry releases her song Smile that she wrote during ‘one of the darkest periods of my life’

Katy Perry has just released an uplifting new song Smile, the title track from her upcoming fifth album. The full album which is also titled Smile will be released on August 14th via Capitol.

Singer Katy Perry has some new music in store for fans. The California Girls singer just dropped a cheerful song Smile, which is the title track of her new album. Over an upbeat, dance-driven groove to match the positive vibes of the lyrics, soon-to-be-mother Katy Perry praises the virtue of perseverance after suffering setbacks in the song. The American Idol judge also sings that “every day feels like Groundhog Day” and “going through motions felt so fake.” “Ultimately, all the rejection and hard-won lessons pay off, now you see me shining from a mile/Finally got back that smile,” Perry sings on the chorus.

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile,” Perry wrote on Instagram as she dropped the new track. “This whole album is my journey towards the light—with stories of resilience, hope, and love,” she added.

Perry kicked off her fifth album cycle in May with the equally resilient new song Daisies. The track followed the release of Never Worn White earlier this year, a song that chronicled her anxiety around marriage and accompanied a video where she revealed that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Following the release of 2017’s Witness, Perry has released a string of new songs, including Never Really Over, Small Talk and Harleys in Hawaii.

Share your comment ×