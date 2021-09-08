Katy Perry REMINISCES her European holiday as she shares sweet snaps with fiance Orlando Bloom; SEE POST

Looks like Katy Perry is reminiscing on the summer season as she shared a slew of pictures from her European vacation with fiancé Orlando Bloom on Instagram today. In a series of pictures and videos posted by Katy, the 36-year-old singer can be seen dressed to impress in a pink strapless piece as Orlando had a swim in the pool in the other. “August was a week ago but I’m Latey Perry so idc,” she captioned the post.

In one of the videos shared, Katy and Orlando were dressed in similar robes as they rode a two-person bicycle together in one video. The post soon garnered millions of likes and comments by fans and celebrities. While Sarah Hudson commented, "Ugh love that my fav video of @ferras made the cut," Jedidiah Jenkins commented, "Hahahahaha god I love a slide show." Meanwhile, The pair couldn't keep their hands off each other while they traveled across Italy, which started in July with the UNICEF gala in Capri.

Check out her post below:

However, Katy just celebrated her daughter's first birthday, and she posted about it on Twitter. She penned, '1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love.' The I Kissed a Girl singer stated that being a mother taught her the value of unconditional love. She explained as per Daily Mail: ''As a performer, I've always relied on the love and acceptance and validation of the outside world and that ultimately can waver at times. When you have a child, you have someone who looks at you and doesn't know anything on your resume, doesn't know anything about your bank account, doesn't know anything, doesn't care, and just loves you."

Meanwhile, Bloom and Perry initially started dating in 2016 before breaking up, only to rekindle their relationship in 2018. They announced their engagement in early 2019 after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor proposed on a helicopter flight, which his ladylove subsequently described as a "very James Bond gesture."

