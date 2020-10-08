Katy Perry returns to American Idol set 1 month post giving birth; Says ‘Daddy’ Orlando Bloom ‘has stepped in’

Katy Perry has returned to the sets of American Idol with co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, plus host Ryan Seacrest, just 1 month after giving birth to her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy Perry is getting back to work! The 35-year-old Smile singer and new mom returned to the American Idol stage alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, plus host Ryan Seacrest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Katy opened up about returning to work on Idol after welcoming daughter Daisy Dove with fiance Orlando Bloom back in August.

“It’s amazing. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams,” Katy shared with ET. “I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it’s hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there.”

“But Daddy’s doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in,” Perry said of her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. “I’ve seen Bjorn on him, I’ve seen him with the bottle, I’ve seen all the pictures. It’s all good.”

In case you missed it, Katy recently voiced her thoughts on working moms. In late September, the 35-year-old singer, who gave birth to daughter Daisy last month, took to Twitter on Thursday (September 24) to talk about heading back to work after welcoming her child into the world. “Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full-time job,” Katy tweeted.

She continued, “part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they have been coming from months of ‘time off…’ she’s coming from a full-time job… of being a mom, lol.” “Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!” Katy added. She concluded the series of tweets by saying, “Part 4. I love my job.”

