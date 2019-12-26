Katy Perry REVEALS her plans for 2020 include 'creating my own idea of family'

Katy Perry had a significant 2019 as the singer got engaged this year to Orlano Bloom and also released some new music right before Christmas.
2534 reads Mumbai
Katy Perry,Orlando Bloom,HollywoodKaty Perry REVEALS her plans for 2020 include 'creating my own idea of family'.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Katy Perry is opening up about her plans for 2020 after a successful 2019. The 'Roar' singer, who enthralled her Indian fans last month in Mumbai, revealed in a recent interview that she will strive to strike a balance in the coming year. Katy had a significant 2019 as the singer got engaged this year to Orlano Bloom and also released some new music right before Christmas. In a latest interview with People, Katy Perry revealed what she strives to do the most in 2020.  

Katy said, “For my personal self, I really want to streamline my life and create continual balance. There’s a lot of wonderful, personal things coming up in the future, which are exciting. Like creating my own idea of family." Well, the idea of family is news as Orlando and Katy will soon be walking down the aisle. The couple were supposed to get married this year. However, the wedding arrangements have been 'proven to be difficult' for the couple. 

A source had earlier told E!News, "They wanted to get married quickly but scheduling and pulling everything together has proven to be difficult. The wedding was supposed to be in September, then December and now early next year." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Day 23 of 25 Days of Cozy: What does Santa get? Milk, cocoa, or hot toddy? #CozyLittleChristmas

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

When quizzed if there are immediate plans of new music, she said, "“I’m happy to be able to give fans this and to make a music video. That’s what I’ve definitely been doing this year is finding balance in my life, not being on tour but definitely still making music and videos and contributing to that,” Katy concluded.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

together our initials are O.K. and that’s what it’s gonna be

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Credits :PeopleGetty Images

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement