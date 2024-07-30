Katy Perry Reveals How Daughter Daisy Inspired Next Single Lifetimes; Reveals Track Title's Sentimental Value

Katy Perry has a mini muse who inspired her upcoming single Lifetimes, set to release on August 9. On Monday, July 29, the pop star revealed that the song would be accompanied by a music video, sharing the cover art — a futuristic purple and red heart with the album’s title and dripping clear liquid — on social media.

During the album’s recent listening party, Perry provided more details about how her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Daisy, whom she shares with her longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom, served as an inspiration for her next single.

Katy Perry reveals 3½-year-old daughter inspired upcoming single

“It is funny how sometimes you're looking for your soulmate in a partner. It could be a dog, your mum, your best friend, your car…but for me, it came in the form of Daisy,” the Roar singer gushed to The Sun recently, confirming she “wrote Lifetimes about her” daughter.

The former American Idol judge furthermore revealed that the song's title is also a tribute to Daisy, who inspired her mum's upcoming project. Perry explained that she chose the title based on a nightly ritual with Daisy, where she asks her daughter if she’ll find her in every lifetime, and Daisy responds "Yes." The proud mom added that Daisy represents all the love she has been searching for in her life.

Advertisement

Perry previewed Lifetimes during an Apple Music interview

During a conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Perry danced to the following lyrics: “I love you for, I love you for life / Lifetimes / I know you feel it, can you believe it? / I'm going to love you till the end and then repeat it.”

While announcing the release date of the album on July 10, Perry described her upcoming record as a celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message. The singer officially kicked off the rollout of KP6 earlier this month with her first single Woman’s World, which arrived with a music video featuring internet personality Trisha Paytas. The single and its visual canvas, however, received a lukewarm reception from fans.

143 arrives on September 20.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Defends Woman’s World Video, Claims Sarcasm Was The Intent