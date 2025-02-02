Katy Perry Reveals How She Handles Critics of Her Music; Shares Therapist’s Advice That ‘Changed’ Her Life

Katy Perry is the one to read her album reviews but remains unfazed by the negative remarks, thanks to her therapist. The Dark Horse singer spoke to People magazine about her recently announced Lifetimes Tour in support of her album 143 and revealed her trick to being unaffected by critics.

Over the years, Perry realized that it's best to avoid reading reviews altogether, whether they are positive or negative. "My therapist said something that really changed my life,” she added. That advice was to not care about what people think as long as she is happy with her work.

More than reviews, each album for an artist defines their personal growth and change. As for her latest album, the pop star has high hopes for it to become “the soundtrack for anyone's life.” Speaking of the album, the E.T. singer revealed that she created it after becoming a mom.

She admitted that entering motherhood helped her tap into that “divine” feminine energy and allowed her to write songs that celebrated love. Perry believes that her identity changed during COVID, which helped her create music.

The Roar hitmaker explained that her latest album celebrates “unconditional love,” something she had been searching for her entire life and hadn’t found until recently. “That was a cliché, and it's actually true," she gushed.

Perry became a subject of criticism after she collaborated with Lukasz ‘Dr. Luke’ Gottwald amid his decade-long legal battle with fellow musician Kesha. During her appearance on the Call Me Daddy podcast in September, the pop star broke her silence on the matter.

Advertisement

“My experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis, and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that,” she said about the music producer who worked on some of her massive hit songs like I Kissed a Girl, California Gurls, and Teenage Dream.