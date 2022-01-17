Katy Perry REVEALS Orlando Bloom's 'worst habit' in a hilarious interview; WATCH

Katy Perry has recently revealed her partner Orlando Bloom's "worst habit" which irks her all the time! During an interview with Heart, via ET Canada, Perry told hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston that one major habit of her partner is something that she cannot tolerate.

Opening up on the same, the singer revealed Bloom's obsession with flossing despite having "brilliant teeth." She said, “Oh my God, he loves to floss, which thank God because some partners don’t and it’s disgusting and he has brilliant teeth." Perry also revealed that while it is a good habit, there's something about the way that Bloom flosses his teeth, which upsets her.

"But he leaves the floss, everywhere!" Perry hilariously told Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston during a chat with Heart. Revealing where Bloom usually throws away his used floss materials, she said, "On the side of my bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table, I’m like, ‘There are bins everywhere.'”

The singer also didn't hesitate to hilariously reveal what she gave him on his 45th birthday. She first joked about the fact that she "gave him a child," referring to daughter Daisy Dove, "which is a big gift." She also added, "He’s going to, like, roam out into the woods, like the unchartered territory path, so I got him like a lot of gear for his car, and we had a nice dinner and everything was great in the world."

