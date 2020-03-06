Katy Perry REVEALS pregnancy with Orlando Bloom wasn't an accident: We look forward to new interval of life

Katy Perry revealed in an interview that her pregnancy with Orlando Bloom was definitely not an accident. Furthermore, the Never Worn White singer shared that the soon-to-be-parents are extremely excited about this new chapter in their life.

Katy Perry shocked the world with her pregnancy confirmation this week as the singer used the tool of her vocal talent to make the surprise announcement. This will be Katy's first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, with the latter already being a father to Flynn, 9 with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. In Perry's music video for her latest single titled Never Worn White, the 35-year-old singer is seen flaunting her baby bump in the most Katy Perry way with a floral arrangement, of our dreams!

However, in a recent interview, Katy was quick to point out that her pregnancy was not an accident. While speaking to SiriusXM's Mikey Piff, Perry shared, "Well, it wasn't on accident. I'm so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I've been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I've lived thus far, and I think I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this."

"And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that's kind of how it happens, you know?," the Teenage Dream singer added.

Check out Katy Perry's Never Worn White MV below:

Congratulations to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!

During an Instagram Live session, Katy had also revealed that she is due in summer 2020, which is exciting news for the couple. However, according to Entertainment Tonight, Katy and Orlando will be postponing their wedding nuptials in Japan due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

