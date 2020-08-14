Katy Perry REVEALS the reason behind publicly defending Ellen DeGeneres: I wanted to voice my own experience

Katy Perry spoke to the LA Times on her public defence of Ellen DeGeneres from claims that she created a toxic work environment on her talk show. The singer reflected and said that she wanted to reveal her own positive experience.

Katy Perry previously defended Ellen DeGeneres from claims of toxic work culture at her talk show, now the singer is revealing the reason behind publicly defending Ellen DeGeneres. Katy told LA Times that she wanted to speak from her own experience with the talk show host amidst behind the scenes drama at the talk show. “I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else’s experience,” Katy explained to the Los Angeles Times. “I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I’m not here to make everyone agree with me.”

Current and former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show have alleged that the show has a toxic work environment and allegations of sexual misconduct were made against senior producers on the show. It has also been said that Ellen herself doesn’t practice the kindness that she preaches to viewers.

In case you missed it, Katy spoke up in Ellen‘s defence earlier this month. The 35-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her first child, noted that she can’t speak for other people, but that she’s only had positive experiences when she’s around Ellen.

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” Katy wrote on Twitter. “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow.”

ALSO READ: Katy Perry defends Ellen Degeneres amidst toxic work culture claims at her show: Sending you love & a hug

Share your comment ×