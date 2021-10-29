Katy Perry REVEALS saving her 'crazy outfits' for daughter daisy: I kind of already have a vault

Katy Perry has a "vault" of outfits just for her kid. As per PEOPLE, the "Teenage Dream" pop queen, 37, discussed becoming a mother to 14-month-old Daisy Dove, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Perry claims she is saving all of her crazy (and legendary) dresses and costumes for her kid to wear one day.

"I kind of already have a vault," she says. "I'm saving things for her. I don't know where she's going to be able to wear all these crazy outfits, but I'm saving them for her. Also, trust and believe I am always on the hunt on Etsy late at night just finding little cute costumes for all the holidays. I've got a gingerbread dress favorited — just all of my dreams come true," Katy added as per PEOPLE. However, The American Idol judge admits to being a "sucker" for matching mommy-and-me outfits with Daisy, revealing that choosing the outfits is her speciality, not Bloom's.

"No, honey, I am stylist No. 1. I am the one," she says. "I am the one, and even sometimes when I'm working, our nanny will get her dressed and I'll be like, 'I like it, but let's also put her in this later."

Meanwhile, according to PEOPLE, Perry appears in Gap's new 2021 holiday campaign, performing a rendition of The Beatles' "All You Need Is Love" for the ad and releasing the track on Spotify to benefit the charity Baby2Baby. She opened up to PEOPLE about the music she exposes her infant child to from an early age. "The Beatles, of course, are playing in the house," says Perry. "We're really on a Bill Withers kick over here and a Stevie Wonder kick. We start out every morning with 'Lovely Day' [by Withers] and it just really sets the tone. I think when this commercial comes out, the second song after that ['Lovely Day'] will be 'All You Need Is Love.' It's just a feel-good thing, and that's priceless to me."

