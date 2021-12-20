Katy Perry REVEALS she and fiance Orlando Bloom give each other honest fashion advices: It’s fun

When it comes to rating each other's outfits, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom don't hold back. As a result, the singer has turned to her 44-year-old fiance to assist her in selecting costumes for her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The pop star revealed that Bloom isn't afraid to express his thoughts on her wardrobe, including what she wears on tour.

"Yesterday he was shooting something and he was in full armor. We talked about the costumes and the makeup," she explained during an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop this week as per US Weekly. "He'll ask me for notes and I'll show him this. It's fun." And the boldness is reciprocated. Bloom will tell Perry when an outfit is a fashion faux pas, and she will do the same for him. “I’m like, ‘Babe don’t wear that. You look like, something, don’t.’”

Given the Pirates of the Caribbean star's sense of style and Perry's fearless approach to fashion, it's no surprise that the American Idol judge plans to go all out for her residency, which begins on December 29. The 13-time Grammy nominee also promised 'a lot of rhinestones' and costumes with 'tricks in them.'

Meanwhile, The Grammy winner's return to jet black hair comes after a long stint as a platinum blonde. The whole thing happened in November, right before the County Music Awards. While longtime fans were overjoyed to see Perry embrace the dark hair she first sported in her 2008 music video "I Kissed a Girl," Bloom may have been the happiest of all. He jumped into the comments section and added, "Finally," along with a heart emoji.

ALSO READ:Katy Perry reveals Orlando Bloom loves Lego