Katy Perry reveals she has quit doing THIS since becoming a mom

Katy Perry reveals that ever since becoming a mom, she hasn't shaved her legs.

Katy Perry is known for her no holds barred approach and is often seen getting candid on most personal things, be it in interviews or on her show American Idol, the reality show that she is a part of. The singer recently during her judging stint on the reality show, revealed one thing that she's quit since becoming a new mom. Perry recently welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom.

The new mom stated that ever since she welcomed her daughter, she has stopped shaving her legs. Katy whilst appreciating one of the singer's performance made this revelation as he said, "Your voice is a spiritual experience. It is otherworldly, angelic. As a new mother, I don't have very much time so I've quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. Full body chills! It was amazing", via People.

Perry didn't just stop at that, she also proved that she was telling the truth as she raised her legs up on her judge's table to show that she indeed had 'leg hair'. Her co-judge on American Idol even confirmed the same saying, "She literally has leg hair."

This is not the first time the American Idol has opened up about parenting and being a new mom on the reality show. Katy has been juggling raising her daughter and being a judge on the show quite amazingly and her fellow judge Luke Bryan has been all praises for her. Previously, in an interview with People, he said, "Katy's in the full swing of things with nursing, so we've had to work around her schedule. But she's been a trouper and showing up and working like she always does. I know she's doing it on minimal sleep, so she's a rockstar."

ALSO READ: Katy Perry says that her daughter is the most important thing in her life

Share your comment ×