Katy Perry reveals she is suffering from 'waves of depression’ during her pregnancy

Even as she copes with the coronavirus pandemic, pop star Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom, has admitted that she is battling "waves of depression".

The singer took to Twitter to open up about her struggle, reports dailymail.co.uk. "Sometimes I don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," she tweeted. As soon as she confessed about her struggle, she got huge support from her fans, urging her to remain strong. "We love you so much. We're together in this," one tweeted. "Your music is the only thing getting me through it," wrote another, while one fan reminded Perry that she was expecting a daughter with Bloom. "Just remember the little light of your life will be in your arms soon," wrote the user.

sometimes i don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2020



The singer has always been quite vocal about her mental health struggles. In an earlier interview with Vogue India, she said: "In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey."

Credits :IANS

