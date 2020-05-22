Katy Perry reveals she's been staying with kids during the lockdown; Says 'I'm learning to be a mum fast'

Katy Perry says living with kids during the quarantine period is making her learn how to be a better mom.

Katy Perry has been quarantining with her family ever since she returned from Australia. The 35-year-old is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom and is due in Summer 2020. Katy Perry has often revealed her experience dealing with her pregnancy blues amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. She has been staying with a lot of people at home and often escapes to her car when she needs a break and some 'me time'.

In a recent conversation at BBC’s Graham Norton Show, Katy Perry revealed that she's been staying with a long of young relatives at her house during the quarantine phase. She is living with "a three-year-old and a six-year-old and my brother has an eight-month-old baby as well as Bloom’s son, who is nine," she said and revealed that as she's staying with so many kids she's learning the art of motherhood. "I’m learning to be a mum fast," Katy said.

"Kids gravitate towards me through my music, so I am used to them, but I am not used to being woken up really early in the morning by them staring at me from the side of my bed," she adds hilariously as she shared her experience of coping with pregnancy during quarantine and revealed her take on motherhood.

Credits :Getty images

