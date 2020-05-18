Katy Perry reveals she's craving for Indian food during pregnancy: I've never wanted more spice than I do now

Katy Perry reveals she's been craving for Indian food during her pregnancy and wishes to have spices like never before.

Katy Perry has entered her third trimester and she's having absurd cravings like any other aspiring mother. The 35-year-old singer has often opened up on experiencing pregnancy blues amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. During a live Facebook chat, Katy Perry revealed that she's finding it difficult to stay at home with so many people around and she escapes to her car every now and then to enjoy some 'me time'. While Katy is having her share of good and bad days during her pregnancy, the songstress admits she's been craving for Indian food.

Expecting moms often experience swings of food cravings and its spicy Indian food for Katy Perry. "Well, in the very beginning it was like give me Indian food or get out of the way," she revealed. "I have never wanted more spice than I do want in my life now. So it’s all about spice, how hot can my mouth get," Katy Perry admitted. She understands the fact that its risky to go outside and satisfy her food cravings during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and says, "Everyone talks about cravings when you’re pregnant and for me, I think about cravings but I also think about ‘do I want to risk my life getting that craving?"

"So it’s all like really intense thoughts that are supposed to be light and bright and you’re like ‘aaarrggh," Katy exclaimed. The singer announced her pregnancy in the most fashionable manner flaunting her baby bump in the music video of her new song Never Worn White. Katy Perry is due in Summer and she's worried about delivering her baby amidst the pandemic. Earlier, the singer opened up on her uncertainty when she was asked about how she has been coping with being pregnant during such a frightening time, and admitted that the virus outbreak has spoiled most of her plans but she's taking one day at a time. "You know, there’s so many levels of uncertainty and it’s really a one day at a time type of thing," Katy Perry says.

Katy Perry might not be able to have a baby shower party or a babymoon like most of the mommy-to-be have nowadays. The 35-year-old singer had been planning to exchange wedding vows with fiance Orlando Bloom in June but that too seems impossible at the moment due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases every day. "I know not everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that. I'm just taking it one day at a time. But I'll be grateful. I mean, I'm grateful now, but there's a lot going on," the Firework singer says.

She also revealed how she's been trying to cheer up herself. "Some days, you know, you lose perspective. Like, I was showering, and I was like, 'Gotta be grateful, gotta be grateful, no matter what you're going through you gotta be grateful. I know that there's probably a lot of people going through a lot of intense things right now," she shared during her Facebook live session. Katy Perry also told her fans that she listens to Bob Marley songs when she's feeling low. "When I'm really depressed, I put on Bob Marley, because it's just such a cool vibe and so effortlessly positive. So I just turn it up super loud in the house and for some reason that makes me feel good," she said.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry is doing everything to distract herself from negative thoughts. She's been entertaining herself and her fans coming live in amusing costumes during the American Idol at-home episodes. One day the singer dressed up as a hand sanitizer and the other day she came in a toilet roll costume. The 35-year-old also wore a bunny costume on Easter and looked super adorable in her Instagram post. Recently, Katy Perry also dropped her new lead single titled Daisies. The three-minute-long video features the songstress in a beautiful linen dress before she decides to take it off and swim naked by a waterfall flaunting her baby bump. The lyrics of the song talk about staying true to oneself and getting over the negativity in hard times.

