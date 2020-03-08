Katy Perry REVEALS there is ‘friction’ between her and Fiancé Orlando Bloom; Days after announcing pregnancy

Days after announcing her pregnancy, Katy Perry revealed that there is friction between her and Fiancé Orlando Bloom. Here’s what she had to say.

Just earlier this week, Katy Perry surprised the world with her pregnancy announcement that no one saw coming. The 35-year old singer revealed her baby bump in her latest music video and the internet couldn’t stop talking about it. During her latest interview, Katy opened up about her relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom and how they are just like any other couple out there. While they do seem like a couple straight out of a fairy tale, the singer revealed that just like everyone else, they too have disagreements.

Speaking about the 43-year-old actor, the singer said Orlando always brings out the best in her. During her appearance on Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, she asserted that while the two are head over heels in love with each other, they do have disagreements and clash of opinions from time to time. However, Katy stated that the friction between the two always leads to something meaningful and breeds "a lot of light,” Fox News reported. Since her fans were eagerly waiting for Katy to drop some music for a very long time, her latest single and music video have been very well received.

Check out her music video here:

Speaking about her success, the singer said she is grateful that she has managed to remain grounded all this while. It’s been almost 12 years since she first made her grand entry in the music industry and the singer said that she is proud of how she managed her fame and success without falling prey to any kind of substance abuse, including drugs and alcohol. She also admitted that being a part of the music industry and always being in the spotlight can take a toll on people and she has compassion for everyone who is struggling with substance abuse.

