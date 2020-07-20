  1. Home
Katy Perry REVEALS the truth behind rumours of Jennifer Aniston being chosen as her daughter's godmother

Rumours were rife that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who will soon be welcoming their first child together, had asked Jennifer Aniston to be their daughter's godmother. In a recent interview, the mommy-to-be addressed the speculations.
A recent report by The Mirror speculated that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who will be welcoming their first child together soon, had Jennifer Aniston as their No. 1 choice to be the godmother to their daughter. The report further suggested that the Friends star cried when the soon to be parents asked her. However, Katy herself has a very different story to tell when asked about said rumours. During an appearance on KIIS1065′s Kyle & Jackie O, Katy put the speculations to rest once and for all.

"She texted us because we are friendly with her and Orlando is one of her good friends, and we were like, 'Wow! This is a wild rumour,'" Katy quipped as she laughed at the question asked. "I mean, God knows, she's... with her, she’s had everything said about her. But I guess this is a fun rumour. But no, we have no idea where it came from. But, that is the product of the media and the internet. You should definitely believe everything that you read," Perry further joked.

We wonder now though who would be the godmother to Katy and Orlando's baby! Any guesses?!

Meanwhile, Katy also shared in the same interview as to how she's not letting her pregnancy slow her down and instead likes being a mother on the move. Moreover, during the time of COVID-19, the 35-year-old singer has been keeping herself busy by working hard on "putting out songs and heading towards putting out a record," rather than watching the hands of time roll by.

