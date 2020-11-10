  1. Home
Katy Perry REVEALS what she told her Donald Trump supporting relatives after Joe Biden’s election win

Katy Perry recently disclosed what she told her relatives who were supporting Donald Trump after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ historic election win.
Mumbai
Katy Perry recently spoke out about what she said to some of her relatives who supported Donald Trump in the 2020 Election after he lost to Joe Biden. “The first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them. #FamilyFirst. Call your family today. Happy Sunday,” Katy tweeted out to her followers. The tweet caused some backlash and even iZombie‘s Rahul Kohli spoke out.

 

“Those people voted for a man who incited violence and didn’t care whether marginalised groups lived or died. THEY should be reaching out FIRST to apologise and that’s the bare minimum before there can be any talk about love and moving forward,” he wrote.

 

“For the record, I have no beef with Katy whatsoever,” he added. “I just don’t agree with this particular tweet. I respect her own personal experience and attitude towards unity. But her approach isn’t mine and that’s all.”

Stay tuned to see what Katy replies with!

 

Credits : Twitter, Getty Images

