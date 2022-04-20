Katy Perry reveals why she and Orlando Bloom aren't planning to have a second baby yet

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are the sweetest parents to their daughter Daisy Dove and while fans may been speculating about a second pregnancy for the couple, the Roar singer in a recent interaction revealed why it may not be happening any time soon. At the recently held anniversary celebration for American Idol, Katy spoke about her one-year-old daughter Daisy and also revealed her baby plans in future.

While the couple may think of expanding their family in future, Perry revealed that now may not be a good time to do so. Speaking to E! News, the singer revealed why she's not planning to have a second baby as of yet saying, "I’m in Vegas, and I can’t do that show with anything in my belly. Especially a human." The singer's Vegas reference was related to her residency which begins in May.

As for her daughter Daisy Dove, the singer happily gave an update on how the little one has been doing as she said, "She’s running, she says 'I love you,' she colors [and] she’s got pigtails." The singer is known to be a doting mom and is often seen giving a glimpse into her parenting journey with the little one on Instagram.

Perry and Bloom welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy in August 2020 after four and a half years of dating and nearly a year after getting engaged on February 14, 2019. Orlando is also a father to 11-year-old son Flynn whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry REMINISCES her European holiday as she shares sweet snaps with fiance Orlando Bloom; SEE POST