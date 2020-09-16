Katy Perry’s American Idol co judge Luke Bryan has HUGE gifts for the singer & Orlando Bloom’s daughter Daisy

Luke Bryan who is a judge on American Idol with Katy Perry, recently revealed that he already has multiple massive gifts ready for Katy’s newborn daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy Perry’s American Idol co-judge Luke Bryan is ready to spoil her newborn daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. The 44-year-old singer and Katy Perry‘s American Idol co-star opened up in a new interview about his planned gifts for her newborn daughter she just welcomed with fiance Orlando Bloom.

“I have multiple gifts for this child that require massive packaging and boxing, so Katy, get ready!” he shared with Entertainment Tonight. “Whatever she needs to be a country girl, outdoor girl, I’ve got it all going to Katy and Orlando.”

Luke adds that while he hasn’t met the little girl in person, he did get a glimpse of Daisy during a Zoom call recently with Katy. “We were talking about some other stuff, but I got to see my first pictures of that beautiful human being,” he revealed. “I’m so happy for them and can’t wait to see her in person.”

In case you missed it, recently, Beyonce and Taylor Swift also sent gifts for Katy Perry’s newborn baby girl. While Taylor sent a hand-embroidered blanket which had “Baby Bloom” embroidered on it, Beyonce surprised Katy by sending a floral arrangement to celebrate the birth of Daisy Bloom. “Congratulations on the new addition to your family! -Beyonce” the card from Beyonce to Katy read.

