Katy Perry says her baby kicks while she judges American Idol; Shares ultrasound of it showing middle finger

Katy Perry shares an ultrasound of her baby showing its middle finger and jokes about her unborn. The 35-year-old singer also reveals that her baby kicks on hearing good performances when she judges American Idol at-home episodes.

Katy Perry is all set to embrace motherhood very soon. She is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom and the pregnancy glow is quite evident on her face. While Katy Perry is experiencing her share of good and bad days during her pregnancy, the songstress can't wait to welcome her child. The 35-year-old flaunted her baby bump on Sunday's American Idol semifinals and the mommy-to-be is loving the attention from her fans and her fellow judges.

Be it showing off amusing costumes or shortlisting the top contestants on American Idol, Katy Perry has been finding new ways to keep the audience entertained amidst the lockdown. Recently, she revealed that her baby too kicks inside her womb while she judges American Idol. " I even have a bump. It's coming, it's alive. There's the bump! And she's kicking, too!" Katy Perry exclaimed and said that her baby kicks when the performances are good. The 35-year-old also joked and said, "So, just, you know, let them be good but not too good, because it's painful."

Recently, Katy also shared an ultrasound video of her baby on her Instagram handle. As seen in the video, it seems like the baby is showing its middle finger and Katy's caption is too hilarious. "When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it #happymothersdaytome," Katy Perry wrote. The singer has always had a funny sense of humour and her costumes during American Idol at-home episodes are proof! One day, Katy Perry dressed up as a hand sanitizer, the other day she wore a toilet roll costume, and recently, she was seen pulling off the costume of Disney's Dumbo elephant's mother.

