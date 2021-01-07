Katy Perry says she needs to be resilient to get through life

Singer Katy Perry says she needs to be resilient to get through the levels of life.

"To get through the levels of life, you have to be resilient. I think sometimes when you say that, 'You are resilient', when you verbalise it, when you give it energy, is when you actually become resilient," Perry said during the behind-the-scenes look at a recent soft drink campaign, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Perry became a mother and has shared that she has a newfound appreciation for the hard work mothers do.

"Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full time job ...part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off...' she's coming from a full time job... of being a mom," she said.

"Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave! Part 4. I love my job," added Perry, who welcomed daughter Daisy along with her fiance Orlando Bloom.

Also Read: Katy Perry on surviving her ‘darkest’ times: Finding gratitude has been a journey but the outcome is worth it

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×